Video: Pickford saves penalty, but North Macedonia take the lead with rebound

International Football
Posted by

North Macedonia have taken a 1-0 lead against England in the first half, despite Jordan Pickford saving the initial penalty attempt.

Enis Bardhi took the penalty for North Macedonia, which Pickford managed to save going the right way, however the rebound fell back to Barhi who smashed the rebound home.

England have already confirmed qualification as Group C winners, having 19 points before this game. However Southgate will not be happy with the performance, and will expect a reaction in the second half.

