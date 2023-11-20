Video: Sesko puts Slovenia one step closer to EURO qualication

Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko has fired his side in front from the spot, putting Slovenia 1-0 up against Kazakhstan.

A win for Slovenia would secure qualification, putting them on 22 points in 2nd place. If Denmark were to lose their game against Northern Ireland, Slovenia would qualify as group leaders.

Kazakhstan will come out fighting in the second half now though, as they need to win this game to qualify for EURO 2024. They will need to score two goals minimum now to get a result and beat Slovenia.