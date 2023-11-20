Video: Steven Gerrard at centre of GOAT row as he names Cristiano Ronaldo as the best ever

It’s only taken a couple of months and the millions that Steven Gerrard is making in Saudi Arabia for him to be embroiled in a row as to who is football’s GOAT.

The Greatest Of All Time argument will continue for as long as a ball is kicked and is completely subjective, meaning that whether you’re pro-Messi, pro-Ronaldo or anyone else, there’ll always be plenty that will both support or argue against the decision.

For Gerrard, however, it’s a little embarrassing as a few months ago, in conversation with Gary Neville for The Overlap, he quickly named Lionel Messi as the best ever.

In an extensive interview for the Saudi Pro League, the former Liverpool legend named former United man, Cristiano, as the greatest.

Not a good look…

