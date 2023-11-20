Video: Verbic gives Slovenia 2-1 lead, firing them to qualification

Slovenia winger Benjamin Verbic scored an 86th minute winner to secure EURO qualification for his country.

Verbic’s goal gave Slovenia a 2-1 lead against Kazakhstan in the 86th minute, and having held on to see the game out, Slovenia have qualified as group winners in group H.

It was a wonderful goal from Verbic, cutting inside on his right foot and curling it into the far corner from just inside the 18-yard box.