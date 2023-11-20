Villa ace appears to have upset Unai Emery with his behaviour

If there’s one thing that Aston Villa fans will know by now about Unai Emery, it is the seriousness with which he takes his work.

Though he was ridiculed during his time at Arsenal for the way in which he addressed interviewers, it distracted from the good work he was doing with the Gunners.

Ultimately, that was a coaching job that didn’t work out for him, though his stay at Villa Park seems to be the perfect fit.

Joint top of their Europa Conference League group going into the final two matches and fifth in the Premier League at the time of writing is proof enough that Emery is doing something right.

However, his way of working clearly doesn’t chime with everyone, and according to Football Insider, one player in particular is proving to be a bit of a challenge.

The outlet note that Jhon Duran has clashed with the Spaniard on a number of occasions to date, and because of the nature of his behaviour, it may well lead to him being sold in the January window.

Given that he’s only managed to play for the Villains for 114 minutes to date this season, per WhoScored, he’s hardly likely to be missed by the Villa Park faithful.