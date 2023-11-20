‘We regret it’ – West Ham ace claims he is disappointed with his teammate

Speaking to Ceske Noviny, Tomas Soucek expressed his disappointment and unhappiness with his West Ham team mate and two others.

Vladimir Coufal, Aris Jakub Brabec and Jan Kuchta have all been asked to leave the Czech Republic camp, after breaking the rules, and being photographed in a nightclub.

Speaking on the issue, Soucek claimed he was not aware of the incident, but they want to “fully concentrate” on the upcoming game against Moldova.

Soucek said “We have a lot of great players here who want to concentrate only on the game”.

Coufal has made 40 appearances for his country, scoring one goal since making his debut in 2017. Since then he has been ever present in the Czech Republic squad, playing 3,578 minutes.

He has also made 15 appearances this campaign thus far for the Hammers, contributing four assists for his side in 1,347 minutes, and keeping two clean sheets.