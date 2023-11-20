West Ham enquire about signing £150k-a-week England playmaker

As the January transfer window comes into view, West Ham need to seriously consider how much they want to spend and who they need to buy in order to push them forward in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

The east Londoners, after a decent start to the season, seem to have gone a little off the boil of late, though the upcoming fixtures and festive programme does hand them a chance to claw themselves back up the table before any new additions are added.

One area where they’ve struggled is up front, with centre-forward, Michail Antonio, managing just two goals so far per WhoScored.

Whether the Jamaican international remains at the club beyond the next window is a moot point, but he was quite vocal on The Footballer’s Football Podcast about an “unreal” player that he’d love the Hammers to sign.

Antonio name checked Man City’s £150,000 per week (Capology) midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, and, as Tutto Juve now note, the Hammers appear to be in for him.

Given that it’s believed that the likes of Juventus and Newcastle are interested in the player’s services too, it would be a real coup if David Moyes could land Phillips in January.

From the player’s point of view, a move away from City has to appeal given the close proximity of the European Championship and the need for him to be visible and playing in order to get a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.