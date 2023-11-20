West Ham United are expected to prioritise a new striker in January.

According to recent reports, the Hammers are looking to bolster their attacking options after failing to replace Gianluca Scamacca following his move to Atalanta in the summer.

Looking to kick on during the second half of the season, David Moyes, after lifting last season’s Europa Conference League, will be desperate to ensure his options are plentiful — especially with a Europa League knockout campaign virtually nailed on.

Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are the only recognised strikers in West Ham’s squad, so the club will know just how important a new hitman will be to their season.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke is one player under consideration by Moyes.

The Cherries will not want to lose their top scorer this season so any kind of deal will be a hard one to conclude.

Nevertheless, the former Liverpool striker, who has already netted six Premier League goals this season, is believed to be high on Moyes’ shortlist.

Solanke is under contract with Bournemouth until 2017 having penned a new deal just two months ago.