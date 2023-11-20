West Ham United are keen on signing the Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old central defender has been a key player for the Spanish club and his performances have attracted the attention of the London club.

West Ham need to improve their defensive options and Mingueza could prove to be a useful option if he can adapt to the Premier League quickly.

A report from Fichajes claims that West Ham could submit an offer for the player in January. Apparently, a deal could be done for a fee of around €20 million.

West Ham certainly have the finances to pay the reported fee and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Celta Vigo now.

The 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the right-back as well. He could be an asset for David Moyes in the long run. Mingueza is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a bargain for €20 million.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step up in the player’s career and he will look to prove his quality in the English top flight.

The Hammers are competing in the UEFA Europa League and they need quality additions in January. Improving the defensive unit could prove to be a wise decision.

West Ham have conceded 22 goals in 12 league games this season and they need to tighten up at the back in order to finish the season strongly.