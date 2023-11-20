West Ham looking to gazump Tottenham for £26m ace

David Moyes should be looking to approach the January transfer window with confidence rather than trepidation, as long as his West Ham side don’t fall further down the Premier League table.

Their results of late haven’t been as positive as might be expected from one of the better squads in the division, and the way their season has started to pan out has echoes of 2022/23.

On that occasion the Hammers were on the slide until a late-season surge and the winning of the Europa Conference League turned their campaign into an unqualified success.

Though they’ve strengthened significantly since selling Declan Rice to London rivals, Arsenal, they’ve still struggled to gain some sort of momentum.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that they’re being linked to Roma’s brilliant Italian midfielder, Bryan Cristante.

TV Play suggest that the east Londoners are looking to gazump Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham, and it’s believed that an offer in the region of £26.3m, will be enough to tempt the Giallorossi to sell.

The 28-year-old has been a fixture for Jose Mourinho for much of the current season, so it’s unclear just how the ‘Special One’ will feel about losing his player to the Premier League.

With Mourinho previously being linked to the West Ham manager’s job, per La Roma 24, could a move for Cristante even be the pre-cursor to seeing the Portuguese back in the saddle in the English top-flight?

