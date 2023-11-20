Wilfried Gnonto’s move away from Leeds United is a possibility this January, according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

Gnonto looked hugely impressive at points last season, though he couldn’t help Leeds escape relegation from the Premier League, so one imagines there’ll be a fair amount of interest in bringing the 20-year-old back to the top flight in the near future.

It seems Romano believes there is a chance that something like that could happen this January, though he also played down talk of Tottenham trying to sign Gnonto, who has been linked by some outlets as a potential target for Spurs this winter.

Romano has not heard anything about that yet, but THFC supporters may still be interested to know that there is a chance of Gnonto moving this January, meaning there could be a race on for the signature of the talented young Italy international.

Discussing this in his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “Wilfried Gnonto – His departure from Leeds could be a possibility this January.

“He could leave but depends on the proposal and also negotiating with Leeds is never easy. Despite rumours, I have no confirmation of Tottenham links at this stage.”