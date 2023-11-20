Wolves face losing Portuguese winger to Spanish club

Wolves could reportedly lose forward Goncalo Guedes to Villareal in the January window.

The Portugal winger did not make the impact many Wolves fans were hoping after he signed from Valencia for £27.5 million last year.

Unable to break into the starting eleven, Guedes was loaned out to Benfica for the second half of last season and is now currently on a season-long loan with the Portuguese side.

With Pedro Neto currently sidelined through injury, Gary O’Neil could’ve used Guedes as a replacement, but the 26-year-old could leave the loan on a permanent deal in January.

According to reports from Estadio Deportivo , he is a target of his former manager and new Villarreal boss, Marcelino Garcia.

Garcia managed Guedes for one year at Valencia and will reportedly offer him a way out if he wants to return to Spain.

After suffering a devastating knee injury at Benfica, he has only played a handful of minutes for the Portugal side but may welcome a return to Spain where he performed at his best.