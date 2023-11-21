Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo continues to be linked with a move away from Santos and he could be on the move during the January transfer window.

A report from 90 Min claims that Arsenal and Manchester United have recently scouted the talented young striker and they could look to make their move for him in the coming months.

The striker’s agent has confirmed that a move is likely during the winter transfer window and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Leonardo is a prodigious young talent with a bright future ahead of him and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners could certainly use more options in the attack, and Leonardo could partner his compatriot Gabriel Jesus at the North London club.

Meanwhile Manchester United need someone to share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund and Leonardo would be a solid long-term investment.

The striker has scored 21 goals this year and he could cost around £20 million.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have the financial resources to get the deal and it will be interesting to see who comes forward with an official proposal first.

Clubs like West Ham United and Nottingham Forest tried to sign the player at the start of the season but they had offers rejected for him. It will be interesting to see if they decide to return in January.

The fact that the player’s agent has confirmed he could be available in January will come as an encouragement for his suitors.