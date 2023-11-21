Sky Sports journalist Dan Bardell believes Aston VIlla will only sell Douglas Luiz for a lot of money and if Emile Smith-Rowe is involved in any deal.

Bardell thinks Emery might be interested in an attacking midfielder and likes the look of Smith-Rowe.

Arsenal have expressed interest in the services of 25-year-old and would be willing to pay a lot of money for his signature.

“The player I quite like, so in general I wouldn’t mind the player coming to Villa Park. But if he was coming as part of that deal, I think Arsenal would have to spend a hell of a lot of money to get Douglas Luiz.

“He is a player Villa have been after previously Emile Smith-Rowe when Arsenal were in a much worse place than they are now. He’s an interesting player.

“Arsenal have got so many players and so much talent nowadays that he’s had injuries and kind of fallen down the pecking order within that time.

“I’m just not interested in losing Douglas Luiz at all, especially not during the season. I genuinely don’t think you’ll see a big Villa player leave this season. If they were to leave, it would be in the summer.”