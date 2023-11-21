Arsenal interested in young Spanish defender who scored a hat-trick during U19 international

Arsenal is keeping a close eye on young Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski as they try to sure up their defensive line for the next decade.

Mikel Arteta has not only done a fantastic job at revitalising Arsenal’s charge for a major honour, but he has done it by putting together a young ambitious side.

With William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the ranks, the Gunners have a team that can challenge for the next decade with Arteta eyeing up another young talent.

According to AS, Arsenal have been scouting Valencia centre-back Gasiorowski and were only unable to sign him because of Brexit regulations due to his age.

But after turning 18, Arsenal could make an attempt to sign the Spanish prospect but will have to fight off competition from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The report also claims that he has a £17.5 million release clause but Valencia can allegedly raise this price if they assign him a first-team squad number.

The 18-year-old has only made three appearances for the Spanish side this season with all of them coming off the bench.

He has featured multiple times for Spain’s U19 side and even scored a hat-trick against Moldova last week.