Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is highly rated in English football and he has been linked with a number of top clubs.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the player and a report from TeamTalk claims that Arsenal and Chelsea have now joined the race.

Apparently, the striker is valued in excess of £100 million and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. There is no doubt that Ferguson is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him and he could be a key player for both London clubs.

Arsenal could certainly use a prolific goalscorer to partner Gabriel Jesus in the attack and Ferguson would be a superb long-term investment. Although he is not a prolific goalscorer right now, he has the tools to develop into a world-class striker. Apart from his goalscoring ability, the 19-year-old will add creativity, and link up play to the Arsenal attack as well.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they signed Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems, but the former La Liga striker has had a mixed campaign so far. They could certainly use more quality in the attack and the 19-year-old would be a superb acquisition.

Chelsea have dealt with Brighton for players like Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo in recent months. It remains to be seen whether they can secure the services of Ferguson as well.