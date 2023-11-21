Exclusive: Arsenal told they “need” to keep this player by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is a player Mikel Arteta needs to keep hold of, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

The Gunners signed Jorginho from Chelsea almost a year ago, and he’s performed well since making the move across London, even if he’s not always been an automatic starter for the club.

Arsenal fans will surely hope that an experienced player like Jorginho can continue to stick around and provide some useful experience in Arteta’s squad, with Romano making it clear that he thinks the Italy international is someone who has an important role to play.

It’s not yet clear what will happen with Jorginho, but Romano was responding to the player’s agent suggesting contract talks had hit a standstill, even if staying at the Emirates Stadium is still his priority.

Jorginho in action for Arsenal

Romano believes it’s too early for talks over a new deal to have emerged as a priority for Arsenal, but he still made it clear he felt Jorginho was needed by Arteta.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Manchester City have “plan” for wonderkid transfer, Barcelona not in talks now – expert
Manchester United will have to pay €30 million for 24-year-old midfield target
Aston Villa and West Ham hoping to sign €30 million-rated Serie A ace

“Jorginho’s agent has also spoken about the player’s future, suggesting contract talks are at a standstill,” Romano said.

“However, my understanding is that there were never talks over a new deal – he joined eight months ago, so it was never a serious topic.

“He’s part of the rotations at Arsenal and no changes are expected – also with Partey injured Arsenal and Arteta need him as part of their squad.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jorginho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.