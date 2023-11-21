Exclusive: Arsenal told they “need” to keep this player by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is a player Mikel Arteta needs to keep hold of, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

The Gunners signed Jorginho from Chelsea almost a year ago, and he’s performed well since making the move across London, even if he’s not always been an automatic starter for the club.

Arsenal fans will surely hope that an experienced player like Jorginho can continue to stick around and provide some useful experience in Arteta’s squad, with Romano making it clear that he thinks the Italy international is someone who has an important role to play.

It’s not yet clear what will happen with Jorginho, but Romano was responding to the player’s agent suggesting contract talks had hit a standstill, even if staying at the Emirates Stadium is still his priority.

Romano believes it’s too early for talks over a new deal to have emerged as a priority for Arsenal, but he still made it clear he felt Jorginho was needed by Arteta.

“Jorginho’s agent has also spoken about the player’s future, suggesting contract talks are at a standstill,” Romano said.

“However, my understanding is that there were never talks over a new deal – he joined eight months ago, so it was never a serious topic.

“He’s part of the rotations at Arsenal and no changes are expected – also with Partey injured Arsenal and Arteta need him as part of their squad.”