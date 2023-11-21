Aston Villa and West Ham hoping to sign €30 million-rated Serie A ace

Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante has been linked with a move away from the Italian club and a number of Premier League clubs are keen on him.

Initially, there were reports claiming that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 28-year-old midfielder but TV Play are now reporting that Aston Villa and West Ham United have joined the race as well.

Aston Villa could certainly use more midfield reinforcements and Cristante would be a quality acquisition for Unai Emery. Summer signing Youri Tielemans has not been able to live up to the expectations and the West Midlands club need more options at their disposal.

The 28-year-old Roma midfielder is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. The midfielder is reportedly valued at €30 million and Aston will certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

They have started the season well and they will be hoping to push for Europa League qualification. Signing the right players in January could help them finish the season strongly.

Meanwhile, West Ham improved their midfield with the additions of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse at the start of the season. They could definitely use more quality in the middle of the park and Cristante could prove to be an upgrade on Tomas Soucek.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his experience and quality. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham can beat Tottenham to his signature.