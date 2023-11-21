It looks 99% likely that Trevoh Chalobah will leave Chelsea in this January’s transfer window after he came close to moving on in the summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, with the transfer news expert explaining that both the Blues and the player feel it would be for the best if he moved on this winter.

Chalobah has shown some value as a squad player for Chelsea in recent years, but it seems increasingly unlikely that he’s ever going to play regularly at Stamford Bridge, so he could do well to try a new challenge elsewhere at the next opportunity.

Still, Romano says that it’s not currently clear who could be in for the 24-year-old this January, with Bayern Munich not in talks anymore after targeting him towards the end of the summer.

Chelsea’s sale of Chalobah would also likely see them target a replacement in defence, though Romano doesn’t have any specific names to mention just yet, with that perhaps likely to become clearer later, once other deals have gone through.

“In terms of centre-backs, I expect Chelsea to sell Trevoh Chalobah, it seems 99% likely because he wants to play football,” Romano said.

“Chelsea also believe that the best plan is to part ways in January. I have no update on clubs pursuing him yet, it’s no longer a concrete negotiation with Bayern after a deal collapsed back in August.

“I would then expect Chelsea to try to bring in a new centre-back. They are exploring options on the market, but there is still nothing decided, they are still assessing options, but it’s certainly a position they want to cover in 2024.”