Torino signed Nikola Vlasic from West Ham United at the start of the season.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder was on loan at the Italian club last season and he impressed with his performances, scoring five goals and picking up six assists across all competitions.

His performances in Italian football prompted Torino to sign him for a fee of around £8 million during the summer transfer window, but the move has not worked out for them so far.

Vlasic had a difficult time at West Ham and it seems that he is now struggling once again. Although he impressed with Torino last season, his form has been below par and according to Gazzetta dello Sport (print edition November 20th, page 21), the Italian outfit are now concerned about the transfer.

His signing was seen as an important investment for the Italian club and they will hope that he can get back to his best once again. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has scored just once this season.

There is no doubt that the Croatian is a technically gifted midfielder with immense potential, but he seems to be lacking in confidence and belief right now.