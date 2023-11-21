Former Crystal Palace academy graduate turned porn star dies aged 34

A former Crystal Palace academy star has died aged just 34.

Oliver Spedding was believed to have worked his way up through the system at the south London outfit before turning to a life of jail time and porn.

According to Sport Bible, he fell out of love with the game whilst he was in prison, and upon finishing his time inside, decided to try and carve out a career in the adult industry.

It’s understood that he still played part-time in the non-league scene at this point.

In a previous interview with James English, Spedding admitted that the porn industry wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be and that the ‘dream job’ was anything but.

He also told of his regret about not continuing with his Palace career, opting for a life which saw him go off the rails.

It isn’t clear how he died at this stage, but Sport Bible also mention that some of his previous clubs have already paid tribute to him on social media.

There was talk of him apparently getting back into the game though it appears that any initial contact came to nothing.