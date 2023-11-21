Newcastle spotted watching £75m striker during Euro qualifier

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United scouts were reportedly present to watch Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Georgia against Spain this week.

The Napoli forward has been a joy to watch during his time in Serie A and he’s long been linked with a move to an even bigger club soon, with his asking price likely to be in the region of £75million.

According to 90min, Newcastle scouts kept a close eye on Kvaratskhelia as he scored for Georgia against Spain, though other Premier League clubs could also be in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Newcastle have plenty of financial power thanks to their Saudi backing, though they’ve not tended to splash the cash on star names too often.

The Magpies are smart about how their recruit players, but there’s no doubt Kvaratskhelia looks a talent worth breaking their usual structure for.

