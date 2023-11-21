The strength of Leeds United as a club at present can perhaps be seen by the news that they turned down multiple bids for one of their midfielders this past summer.

Considering how many players they let go as well as how many were kept and brought in, that speaks volumes for the regard in which they hold the player concerned.

Daniel Farke knows exactly what it takes to get a team up from the Championship to the Premier League and surely would have done his homework on the squad prior to taking over and in the first few weeks he had in the job.

He likely will have identified the various skill sets, and which players he could rely on to get them into a position whereby they would peak at just the right time.

What’s odd then, is that he hasn’t given Lewis Bate a chance so far in 2023/24.

The 21-year-old is apparently “desperate” to play for the club according to Football League World sources, however, Farke has shown no interest to this point.

It does beg the question why the club turned down so many offers for him in the summer window (h/t Football League World), if they didn’t intend to use him.

Clearly, not playing doesn’t do anyone any favours, and the sooner the situation is resolved, the better for all concerned.

That may come as early as January as Leeds could use the window to loan him out for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.