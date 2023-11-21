Leeds could be handed secure promotion if they continue to perform well in the EFL Championship. Leicester and Ipswich have each collected 39 points from their first 16 games, but the underlying statistics indicate they are much ahead of where should be according to an Opta analysis.

“According to our expected points model, which essentially distils the underlying numbers into an ‘expected’ league table, Ipswich and Leicester’s nearest rivals in the table, Leeds United, have accrued a points tally that matches that of their performances on the pitch,” said Opta.

“However, both Leicester (eight points) and Ipswich (nine) have significantly outperformed their expected points totals from their 16 games, based on underlying performances in attack and defence.

“Has luck been on their side and will that luck run out? Conversely, Leeds’ actual points tally of 31 is running alongside expectation.

“Daniel Farke’s side are the form team in the Championship since the start of October. They have won six of their last seven league games and have averaged the most points (2.57) across this period.”