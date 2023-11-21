Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has struggled for regular game time at the German club this season and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the 19-year-old is on the radar of Liverpool and Newcastle United. Apparently, both clubs have scouted the player extensively, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him in the coming months.

The report further adds that Crystal Palace and Fulham could now join the race for the German international. Apparently, the 19-year-old attacker is still keen on staying at the German club, and he wants to prove his quality at Dortumd.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs can convince him to move to English football in the coming months.

The likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Fulham could certainly use more depth in the attacking department and Moukoko could be a solid long-term investment for them. The likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are currently sidelined with injuries and Newcastle need more cutting edge in their attack.

Similarly, Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta have not been able to find the back of the net consistently for Crystal Palace and Fulham are yet to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic adequately.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they have Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo at their disposal. In addition to that, Diogo Jota can also lead the line for the Reds. A move to Anfield might not be ideal for Moukoko who needs regular game time.