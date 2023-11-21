Liverpool could lose star midfielder to Barcelona after Gavi injury

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as they attempt to combat the injury of Gavi.

The 19-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in Spain’s group stage win against Georgia at the weekend.

Gavi has been a crucial part of Xavi’s side over the past two years and his absence will no doubt be felt for the remainder of the season and for his country during next year’s Euros.

The Spanish manager will look to find backup immediately with a host of names already linked with the Catalan club.

According to Sport, Thiago is at the top of the list with the Spanish midfielder expected to return to the pitch from injury in January.

The former Bayern Munich star hasn’t played a game for the Reds since April and after a huge midfield overhaul in the summer, it may be the perfect time for Jurgen Klopp to sell.

The 32-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season with no discussions for a renewal on the table, as of yet.