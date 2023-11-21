Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Barcelona winger Raphina in recent weeks.

There have been rumours that Luis Diaz could be used in a swap deal to sign the formal Leeds United winger. A report from Football Insider has now claimed that Liverpool have no plans to sanction the departure of the Colombian international.

Diaz has established himself as an indispensable asset for Liverpool since joining the club from Porto and it would have been quite surprising if they decided to let him leave the club.

Liverpool have two specialist wingers at their disposal – Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. They need to start looking for replacements for the Egyptian international in case he decides to move on at the end of the season.

Salah was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and the Saudi Arabian clubs are expected to return for him at the end of the season. Liverpool cannot afford to lose two key players in the same window and therefore a departure for Diaz is definitely out of the question.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to sign Raphina as a replacement for Mohamed Salah in the coming months. The Brazilian has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, but matching the goalscoring output of Salah will not be an easy task.

As far as Diaz is concerned, he is a key player for your club and Liverpool will look to hold onto him for the foreseeable future.