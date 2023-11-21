Exclusive: Liverpool expert on what Anfield sources are now saying about potential midfielder transfer

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has provided an update on the situation regarding a potential transfer move for Fluminense midfielder Andre.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that Liverpool definitely had an interest in Andre back in the summer, but Anfield sources now play down talk of reviving that interest in January.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool might change their mind and go back in for Andre, but it seems that Jurgen Klopp is probably fairly happy with how he rebuild his midfield during the summer after losing so many big names in that area of the pitch.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were both sold to Saudi clubs, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all left on free transfers, with LFC responding by signing four new players – Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

It’s debatable if someone like Andre is really needed now, so that might be why Jones is now unsure if the club are likely to make this a priority again in the winter.

“Liverpool continue to be linked with Andre from Fluminense, but Anfield sources have begun to play down suggestions of a January move,” Jones said.

“There was definitely interest in the Brazilian in the summer, when contact was made with his club to ascertain the conditions of a potential deal, but the subsequent signings of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch seem to have significantly reduced Liverpool’s need for another midfielder and as it stands, I’d be surprised if Liverpool were in for Andre in January.”