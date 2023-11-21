Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Antoine Griezmann transfer regret amid Man United links

Fabrizio Romano has emphatically played down the recent transfer rumours linking Antoine Griezmann as a target for Manchester United, saying he’s very happy with life at Atletico Madrid.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano also explained that Griezmann regrets his decision to leave Atletico for Barcelona a few years ago, with the France international now back at the club and not looking for a move away.

Romano says that Griezmann didn’t even want to negotiate with Saudi Pro League clubs when they came in with big-money offers in the summer, such was his desire to stay with his current club, so it certainly seems unlikely that a move to Man Utd is at all realistic any time soon.

Of course, the Red Devils would surely benefit from bringing in an experienced forward of his quality, but some fans might also feel it would be better to prioritise younger players anyway, as there have been questionable results from recent deals for players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in recent years.

Either way, Romano fully expects Griezmann to stay at Atletico for now, as he regrets previously leaving a place where he felt so much at home.

“There have been some surprising stories about Antoine Griezmann being a target for Manchester United, but I think it’s impossible, honestly. I’m not aware of any contacts, but it’s also not just about that, it’s about the player’s desire to stay at Atletico Madrid,” Romano said.

“From what I’m told, back in the summer there was an approach from Saudi Arabia, with a crazy proposal in terms of salary to Griezmann, who would’ve become one of the best-paid players there, but he didn’t even want to negotiate.

“He is in love with Atletico Madrid and he already left them to join Barcelona in a special moment in his career a few years ago, and he regrets that decision because now he is back at the club and he feels very well with the fans, with the city, with his teammates and with the manager.”