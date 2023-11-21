Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Man United transfer links with Spain international

Manchester United have been linked with yet another defensive target in the form of Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand, but it seems Fabrizio Romano is not convinced by this latest piece of transfer gossip.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that his information remains that Man Utd are exploring options like Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio as potential targets to strengthen at the back, with nothing concrete happening with Le Normand.

The Spain international has impressed for club and country in recent times, putting in solid displays in competitions like the Champions League and in the qualification matches for Euro 2024.

United would surely do well to consider Le Normand as another defensive target, but it seems Romano expects there will be plenty of links like this even if there’s not much substance to the story.

Another crucial detail raised by Romano is that MUFC are likely to go through some changes at board level soon, so that could mean a lack of clarity over targets for a little while longer.

“Robin Le Normand – Despite some reports, I’m not aware of any new centre-back targets for Manchester United other than the names I’ve already mentioned, like Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio,” Romano said.

“Also now new people will join the Man United board and they will decide on targets with the manager Erik ten Hag, so we will see many links, but there’s nothing concrete so far for Le Normand and United.”