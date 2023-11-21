Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the French midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

According to a report via Fichajes, the Red Devils want to sign the 24-year-old defensive midfielder in order to boost their midfield options and they might have to pay €30 million for the Frenchman.

Fofana has been a key player for Monaco since joining the club and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for the Red Devils.

Players like Casemiro have not been able to perform at a high level this season and Erik ten Hag needs midfield reinforcements. Fofana will add physicality and defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield and the reported valuation of €30 million seems quite reasonable for a player of his ability.

The Frenchman is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a key player for the Red Devils. Improving the midfield unit should be a top priority for Manchester United in the coming months and Fofana certainly fits the profile.

His arrival would not only help protect the central defence, but he would also allow creative players like Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes to operate with more freedom.

Apparently Manchester United will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to move to Old Trafford is likely to be an attractive proposition for the player.