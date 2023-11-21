Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

According to reports, the Aston Villa sporting director Monchi facilitated the player’s move from Atalanta to Roma in 2019 and he could now play a key role in bringing the player to the West Midlands club as well.

Aston Villa need more quality and depth in their squad in order to challenge for European qualification and Cristante would be a superb addition.

The 28-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club and the opportunity to play in the Premier League at this stage of his career could be hard to turn down.

Aston Villa certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and the player is reportedly valued at €30 million. Cristante has the physicality and technical ability to succeed in English football and Unai Emery will certainly be delighted with his arrival.

Aston Villa have lacked quality in the middle of the park at times the season and bringing in the right players will help them improve.