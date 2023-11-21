Monchi could look to sign 28-year-old for Aston Villa in January

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

According to reports, the Aston Villa sporting director Monchi facilitated the player’s move from Atalanta to Roma in 2019 and he could now play a key role in bringing the player to the West Midlands club as well.

Aston Villa need more quality and depth in their squad in order to challenge for European qualification and Cristante would be a superb addition.

The 28-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club and the opportunity to play in the Premier League at this stage of his career could be hard to turn down.

More Stories / Latest News
Club worried about 26-year-old’s form after signing him from West Ham
Exclusive: Arsenal told they “need” to keep this player by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano
Exclusive: Manchester City have “plan” for wonderkid transfer, Barcelona not in talks now – expert

Aston Villa certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and the player is reportedly valued at €30 million. Cristante has the physicality and technical ability to succeed in English football and Unai Emery will certainly be delighted with his arrival.

Aston Villa have lacked quality in the middle of the park at times the season and bringing in the right players will help them improve.

More Stories Bryan Cristante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.