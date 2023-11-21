Pochettino makes decision regarding 25-year-old Chelsea underperformer

Chelsea FC
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has had a tough time at Stamford Bridge since joining the club from Brighton and hope Albion.

The 25-year-old’s performances were quite mediocre and there were rumours that the Blues could look to cash in on him in the near future. However, a report from Football Insider claims that the player has now managed to win over manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is now prepared to hand him a major role in the side and he will throw the 25-year-old a Chelsea lifeline. It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard can make the most of the opportunity.

Cucurella was a quality left-back during his time at Brighton and his ability is beyond doubt. If he manages to recapture that form for Chelsea, it would be a huge boot for the Blues.

Cucurella has made nine appearances across all competitions this season and he will be hoping to play more often. He will need to perform at a high level in order to hold down a regular starting spot, especially with Ben Chilwell in the side as well.

Marc Cucurella to get another chance?
The former Brighton defender can operate as a left-back as well as a wing-back. He could add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack going forward if he manages to regain his sharpness and confidence.

Chelsea paid in excess of £60 million for the defender and they will hope that he can justify the investment in the long run.

