Exclusive: Manchester City have “plan” for wonderkid transfer, Barcelona not in talks now – expert

Manchester City have a plan in place for the future potential transfer of Brazilian wonderkid Savio from another City Group club Girona.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who told CaughtOffside about City’s long-term plan for Savio and who ruled out talks with Barcelona for the moment in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Savio has done really well for Girona in La Liga this season, so one imagines City won’t be in too much of a hurry to bring him to the Etihad Stadium just yet while there’s the risk of disrupting the progress he’s making in Spain.

Still, Pep Guardiola might do well to bring the 19-year-old forward in at some point, perhaps as an eventual successor to Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland.

Barca have also been linked with Savio in recent times, but it seems Romano isn’t convinced by those stories, and he suggests City would perhaps have some advantage in this transfer battle anyway.

“Savio – Part of City Group at Girona, a potential future move to Man City was part of the original plan for Savio when they signed him,” Romano said.

“It’s a normal plan but it’s not something guaranteed or decided yet, they want him to focus on Girona as he’s having a great season. Despite rumours, Barcelona are not in concrete talks to sign him.”