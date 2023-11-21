Newcastle told they are free to sign 6ft 3in beast in £40m deal

Newcastle United have reportedly been told that they can complete a transfer deal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo for a fee of just £40million.

The France international has been a solid performer in his time in Ligue 1 and there have been various rumours linking him as a target for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Still, Newcastle are also in the race and the Mirror report that Todibo is available for just £40m, which should be perfectly affordable for them.

NUFC could probably do with strengthening their depth at the back in the near future, and Todibo looks like he’d fit the bill perfectly.

Still, a more immediate priority might also be a signing in midfield to cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali, with Kalvin Phillips among the names being linked with the Magpies.