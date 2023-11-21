Video: Greece equalize against France with incredible goal

Anastasios Bakasetas has brought his side level against France after an unbelievable volley from the edge of the area.

After their 14-0 demolition job of Gibraltar at the weekend, Greece knew that they had to be at their best to get anything against this France side.

They were pegged back just before half-time after Randal Kolo Muani fired home.

But Greece levelled just after the break thanks to an amazing goal from Bakasetas.

After the ball deflected into his path at the edge of the area, the midfielder struck it on the volley.

GoaL! | 🇬🇷 Greece 1-1 France 🇫🇷 | Anastasios Bakasetaspic.twitter.com/kOHWd9pRtq — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) November 21, 2023

Video courtesy of TF1 Direct.