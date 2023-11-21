Video: Harvey Elliott bags a brace with classy chip

Harvey Elliott grabbed his second goal of the game with a cheeky chip over the Northern Ireland goalkeeper.

England now lead 3-0 at Goodison Park in their Group F European qualifier as they maintain distance at the top of the table.

Tyler Morton opened the scoring in the first half before Elliott scored a stunning freekick to double his side’s lead.

The Liverpool midfielder has now bagged his second with a delicate lob over the outrushing goalkeeper.