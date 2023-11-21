Video: Ioannidis puts Greece into surprise lead against France

After only conceding one goal in their entire Euro 2024 campaign before playing Greece, Fotis Ioannidis made sure France had shipped another two by the hour mark in their qualifier.

Randal Kolo Muani had opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, but the visitors were pegged back by two goals in five second-half minutes from the hosts.

Anastasios Bakasetas had equalised on 56 before Ioannidis sent the home support wild as France’s defence stood like statues in the penalty area.

