Video: Kolo Muani smashes France ahead in Greece

Randal Kolo Muani certainly delivered in emphatic style for France in their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It took a while for the deadlock to be broken in Greece, but when the goal arrived it was magnificent.

The ball was worked out to Kolo Muani down France’s right side, and he unleashed an unstoppable Exocet into the roof of the net.

If the score remains the same, France will have qualified for Euro 2024 with a perfect eight wins from eight and only one goal conceded.

