Video: Late Turkey penalty set to deny Wales Euro 2024 dream

International Football
Turkey’s Yusuf Yazici was the calmest man in the place as he coolly dispatched a late penalty that’s likely to spell the end of Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes.

Neco Williams had given the hosts a vital first-half lead, and Wales looked comfortable for the most part.

With just 20 minutes left, however, the visitors were awarded the spot-kick and Yazici sent Danny Ward the wrong way.

It silenced the Cardiff City Stadium as the reality dawned upon those in attendance.

Pictures from beIN Sports and L’Equipe

