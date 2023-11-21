Video: Late Turkey penalty set to deny Wales Euro 2024 dream

Turkey’s Yusuf Yazici was the calmest man in the place as he coolly dispatched a late penalty that’s likely to spell the end of Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes.

Neco Williams had given the hosts a vital first-half lead, and Wales looked comfortable for the most part.

With just 20 minutes left, however, the visitors were awarded the spot-kick and Yazici sent Danny Ward the wrong way.

It silenced the Cardiff City Stadium as the reality dawned upon those in attendance.

Goal! Turkey are level from the penalty spot in controversial fashion. Yusuf Yaz?c? calmly strokes the ball into the back of the net. #EURO2024 #WALTUR pic.twitter.com/J4NKIk2GFC — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 21, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and L’Equipe