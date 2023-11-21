Video: Long-range Gakpo effort sees Netherlands hit Gibraltar for six

Liverpool ace Cody Gakpo got himself on the score sheet for the Netherlands against Gibraltar, as they hit the hosts for six.

The match was another humbling experience for Gibraltar, given that their latest heavy defeat came in the immediate aftermath of a 14-0 loss to France.

Gakpo’s speculative finish owed much to the chaos in the box as it did to the flight of the ball, Gibraltar’s defence and goalkeeper completely bamboozled as Gakpo floated one in from outside the box, and which sailed straight in without another touch.

??| GOAL: Gakpo makes it SIX! Gibraltar 0-6 Netherlands pic.twitter.com/S4STILsNKJ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 21, 2023

Pictures from NOS