Video: Neco Williams wonder goal has Wales heading towards Euro 2024

With almost seven minutes on the clock, Neco Williams gave Wales the lead against Turkey and it could prove to be a priceless strike.

The opening exchanges had been keenly contested by both sides, and it was a quality strike from Williams that opened the scoring.

Receiving the ball out on Wales’ left, he switched inside and unleashed an unstoppable drive that sent the home fans wild and, at that point, placed them second in the table and on their way to Euro 2024 if scores remained the same.

??| GOAL: Neco Williams gives Wales the lead! Wales 1-0 Türkiye.

He’s lethal going forward! Great goal by NECO WILLIAMS to open the scoring at CCS! ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Hvnkhkuofw — Wales Watch ????????? (@wales_watch) November 21, 2023

Pictures from S4C and Viaplay