West Ham United striker Danny Ings is expected to leave the club during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the London club and popular pundit Frank McAvennie feels that he does not fit into David Moyes’ style of play.

The Scottish manager prefers strikers who are physically robust and work hard defensively as well. Ings is a natural goalscorer and he is better suited to a team that plays free-flowing attacking football.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, McAvennie said: “I don’t know what Ings is doing, I think he’ll move on, because he needs to play. He’s a goalscorer. He’s never going to work his backside off to help others, he’s just a natural striker, which doesn’t fit into Moyes’s way of playing football.

The 31-year-old needs to move on for his own benefit and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Previously, Italian international Gianluca Scamacca also struggled to adapt to David Moyes’ style of play at West Ham.

The Hammers should look to get rid of their underperformers and bring in players who will fit them in January. They have been quite mediocre in the Premier League so far and they must bring in the right additions in order to turn things around.

