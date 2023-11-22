Juventus winger Federico Chiesa reportedly remains a transfer target for Newcastle United.

The Italian attacker has been heavily linked with a move to St. James’ Park ever since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took over the club from Mike Ashley.

Despite the strong links though; Chiesa, 26, has yet to make the switch but is thought to still be on Eddie Howe’s shortlist.

And according to recent reports, Newcastle United’s cash-rich owners are prepared to offer the 26-year-old a pay rise on top of the £154,000-per week he already earns in Turin.

During his three years at Juventus, Chiesa, who has 18 months left on his deal, has directly contributed to 47 goals in 105 games in all competitions.