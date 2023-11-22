Bad news for West Ham as Championship club eyeing top prospect

It is bittersweet for West Ham fans.

Following fitness concerns to both Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, young striker Divin Mubama is in line to feature against Burnley on the weekend.

However, the talented 19-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the club’s best prospects for many years, may find that his long-term future lies away from the London Stadium.

And that is because he has failed to extend his current deal, which is set to expire at the end of the season. The teenager is reported to have recently rejected West Ham’s latest renewal offer.

Wanted by Derby County in the January window, it remains unclear if the Rams will pursue a permanent or loan deal.

Either way, these latest reports won’t please Hammers fans, who would have been chomping at the bit to see the youngster’s development.