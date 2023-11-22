Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise approach for Pablo Fornals.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, who claim Xavi has included the West Ham midfielder as a possible replacement for Gavi.

Gavi tore his ACL while on international duty this week and, unfortunately, will miss the rest of the season.

Consequently, with Xavi short of options in the middle of the pitch, Fornals, who will be out of contract in London at the end of the season, has emerged as a target for the Catalan giants.

“The contract ends in June,” journalist Bruno Alemany wrote.

“As his contract ends, he could be negotiated with West Ham.

“He has arrival, he has played Barça-style football for the Spanish team, although now at West Ham he plays something totally different.”