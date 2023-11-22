Bayern Munich make World-Class star their priority, many January possibilities for Chelsea defender, the latest on Newcastle/Neves and more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Leroy Sane’s contract is a priority for Bayern Munich amid interest from England

Bayern Munich have many contract situations that they need to discuss internally and with player’s representatives, with Leroy Sane falling into this category. Sane is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and it is a crucial moment for Bayern as they still need to discuss a new deal with the player.

From what I understand, Bayern’s plan is to make a very important proposal to Sane as the winger has been one of the German club’s best players this season. The new contract offered to the player will obviously add more years to his stint at the club but it will also see his salary increased, which will include bonuses. Bayern are currently preparing this proposal and they will try hard to convince him to stay.

There is interest in Sane from England but it is nothing advanced. This is why it is now a priority for Bayern to offer the player a new contract.

Could Trevoh Chalobah reunite with Thomas Tuchel in January?

I have told you multiple times that Trevoh Chalobah will not stay at Chelsea beyond the January transfer window as he wants to play regular football. The idea of the club and player are in line and they will try to find the best solution for everyone during the upcoming transfer window.

There are rumours about many clubs being interested in the player from England and Germany. I want to clarify that for Bayern Munich, Chalobah is no longer a priority. He was a priority on Deadline Day this summer as he had previously played under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea but the deal collapsed because of the different closing times of the transfer windows in each country.

There are possibilities in other countries for Chalobah in January, including England, so let’s see what happens.

What does the Premier League’s latest decision mean for Ruben Neves to Newcastle?

Premier League clubs voted against a temporary ban on loan deals between associated clubs for the January transfer window. This means Newcastle United, for instance, could sign players from clubs also owned by their owners Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

There have been rumours of Newcastle eyeing up a move for Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves ahead of the January transfer window but I can say that there’s nothing going on with this deal at this stage. I can’t predict anything yet for the upcoming transfer window but there are no talks so far, just interest and appreciation. The situation remains very quiet but let’s see in December/January.

Man United target Jean-Clair Todibo has been scouted by many clubs

There have been rumours about Newcastle and Chelsea being interested in Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and I can say that he’s been scouted by many clubs. Man United made contact with the player’s representatives last summer, while Newcastle were tracking him in June then nothing happened. At the moment, there is not something concrete as he is a key player for Nice, therefore, it is not easy at all to imagine a deal in January.

In other news…

Gabriel Moscardo – Chelsea tried to sign Gabriel Moscardo in August for their first team, but there was no agreement. Liverpool, Arsenal and three more clubs have been monitoring the player with their scouts but there’s still no advanced negotiations, not even with Chelsea now.

Andrey Santos – Chelsea have not held talks with Nottingham Forest about Santos’ lack of playing time. Of course, Chelsea can’t be happy with the current situation but nothing will be discussed before December when the club will decide on many things, including Santos’ future.

Alejandro Balde – Balde signed a new deal with Barcelona in September so there’s nothing at all regarding a move away. He’s a key player for Barça and his extension showed the player that the club want him to be a key part of their current and future projects.

Danny Ings – Following rumours that Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke could replace Danny Ings at West Ham, I can say that Solanke is appreciated by the London club. He’s one of the players they like but no decision has been made yet as it is still early. I have no information about the future of Ings yet.