Bayern Munich team news vs FC Koln

Koln (17th in the Bundesliga) take on Bayern (2nd in the Bundesliga) on Friday 24th of November, at the RheinEnergieStadion, at 19:30 PM (GMT).

The last time the two sides faced, Bayern beat Koln 2-1. Goals from Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala for Bayern, and a goal from Dejan Ljubicic for Koln.

Koln drew their last Bundesliga game, drawing 1-1 with VfL Bochum. Goals were scored by Davie Selke for Koln, and Lukas Daschner for Bochum.

Bayern won their last Bundesliga game, beating Heidenheim 4-2 at the Allianz Arena. Goals from Harry Kane (x2), Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for Bayern, and goals from Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste for Heidenheim.

How to watch FC Koln vs Bayern Munich

Date: Friday, November 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:30 PM (GMT)

TV Network: TNT Sport

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

Team News:

Bayern will be without Matthijs de Ligt, Tarek Buchmann, Jamal Musiala and Tom Hulsmann through injury.

Predicted XI:

Koln: Schwabe, Heintz, Chabot, Hubers, Carstensen, Kainz, Martel, Maina, Uth, Waldschmidt, Selke.

Bayern: Neuer, Davies, KIM, Upamecano, Mazraoui, Kimmich, Laimer, Coman, Muller, Sane, Kane.