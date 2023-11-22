Champions League club prepare documents to sign Leicester fan favourite

Wilfred Ndidi continues to be linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Despite Leicester City being relegated back to the Championship last season, Ndidi, 26, stuck around and continues to play an important role in the club’s push for instant promotion.

However, with the Nigerian midfielder’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, it seems incredibly likely that this season will be the 26-year-old’s last at the King Power.

And according to recent reports in Spain, the club making the first move to sign Ndidi is La Liga side Sevilla.

Reports claim Sevilla are ‘preparing’ to make the Leicester City man an important offer ahead of the January window.

Due to his contract expiring at the end of the season, Ndidi is able to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England.

