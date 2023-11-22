Chelsea continuing to scout highly-rated Serie A winger

Chelsea are long-time admirers of Napoli and Georgia winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher, who claims the Blues have been scouting the Napoli winger for quite some time.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough in top-flight European football.

Not only did the Georgia international help fire Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, but having directly contributed to eight goals from just 15 games already this term, it is clear the 22-year-old is on course for another fine individual campaign.

Of course, with fine form comes unwanted attention though, and according to Fletcher, Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are among those strongly interested.

Whether or not the Blues will make an official offer for Napoli’s number 77 remains to be seen, however, now with less than four years remaining on his contract, Napoli will soon be forced into considering selling if the winger does not agree to an extension.